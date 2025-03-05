Local elected officials react to Trump’s address to Congress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local members of Congress are reacting to President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday night. During the joint session in the House Chamber, the president addressed the War in Ukraine, the cutting of federal jobs, his decision to enact tariffs, and other topics that have become hot-button issues since he took office.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D) said in a statement that the president’s speech was meant to distract from the reckless and destructive policies of his administration:

“Tonight’s speech was exactly what we’ve come to expect from Donald Trump—more meaningless promises designed to distract from the reckless and destructive policies of his administration.”

“The American people aren’t fooled. They know we need real solutions to lower costs, keep our communities safe and build a stronger economy—not more tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires. We should be standing up for middle class families, protecting our freedoms, and defending democracy—the very values that have always defined our nation.”

“This address was another missed opportunity. I can only hope that one day, the President makes a good-faith effort to advance what should be shared goals. Until then, I will continue fighting for what is right.”

In a statement on Facebook, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R) said President Trump has already accomplished more for the American people than any other president. Here is the full statement: