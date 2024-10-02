Local elected officials react to vice presidential debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local elected officials are reacting to the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election day.

Some say the debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Senator JD Vance of Ohio could serve as a lesson in civility at a time when American politics have become contentious. There were no screaming matches or personal attacks, just cordial hits on policy.

The two even came together on Hurricane Helene but otherwise criticized their opponent’s policies on abortion, the rising Middle East tensions, climate change, and immigration.

New York State Senator Samra Brouk praised Walz on his policies on abortion, saying the Democratic party is the only true family-first party.

Let’s get this straight: the Democratic party is the only true family first party and @Tim_Walz is the only one on this debate stage who cares at all about the health of women and their families. #VPDebate2024 — Samra Brouk (@samraforsenate) October 2, 2024

This drew pushback from many including the Monroe County Young Republicans, which said “Families First. Public Safety First. America First. Vote Republican.”

Families First. Public Safety First. America First.



Vote Republican. https://t.co/O9XbJg4Ctk — Monroe County Young Republicans (@MonroeCounty_YR) October 2, 2024

Another comment from many republican voters was directed toward the moderators, saying they were biased. CBS anchor and moderator Norah O’Donnell wasn’t afraid to use that mute button when candidates spoke out of turn.