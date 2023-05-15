Local elementary school hosts All-Stars Day

GREECE, N.Y. – On Friday, May 12, Autumn Lane Elementary School in Greece hosted its annual All-Stars Day. The event started after the loss of the area Special Olympics, and staff at the PreK-2 school wanted to continue celebrating these students.

This collaborative event was held outside and featured a student parade and various activity stations on school grounds. Autumn Lane also uses this day to build on the leadership principles taught their “Leader in Me” program, by selecting students to serve as mentors for the day.