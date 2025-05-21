Local EMS agencies to receive federal funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nearly $900,000 in federal funding is on its way to local EMS agencies in Monroe County.

The funding, announced Wednesday by county leaders, will benefit Honeoye Falls-Mendon Volunteer Ambulance, Irondequoit Ambulance, Penfield Volunteer Ambulance, and Gates Volunteer Ambulance.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act and coincide with National EMS Week.

“These investments support the sustainability of each local EMS service and ensure the available dollars we have available to us can be used to support operations that would otherwise be strained without that assistance,” said Chief Jonathan Smith for the Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance.

The funding will be used for purchasing new ambulances, training kits, and lifesaving equipment. Each agency will get a portion of the funding for the upgrades.

