Local ER doctor trains to be deputy

Dr. Scott Glick is a man who just wants to save lives. His passion for emergency care introduced him to a lot of stories, people and places. Now, he wants to use those skills as a deputy.

Glick has worked in emergency care for over a decade. He started out in EMS, and now works as an emergency care physician at FF Thompson Health, in Canandaigua.

His passion was always the same; to help others in those critical, life-changing moments.

“My oath I took as a physician is to preserve life,” he said.

His work in the field introduced him to colleagues in law enforcement, like Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione. Through relationships like this, his interest piqued in learning more about the investigative side of emergencies.

“When Dr. Glick is there, it’s the worst of the worst,” said Cirencione. “Say, a car crash, either fatalities or life-threatening injuries, I’ve been on stabbings with him, gunshot wounds, and so I’ve always said to his pride, what a bonus for us.”

About three years ago, Glick started what he call his transformation.

“I weighed about 100 pounds more, so it was a transformation not just of the mind, but also physically,” said Glick.

He took a leave of absence from the hospital, sought out a police academy program, and completed the first phase at SUNY Potsdam. Now, he’s working to complete on-the-job training portion.

He’s working alongside field-training officer Melissa Peck.

“Probably the most common question people ask me is, ‘Are you quitting medicine?’” Glick said, with a laugh.

The answer? He’s going to do both. Glick plans to work full-time at the hospital, and work three or four shifts a month for the sheriff’s office.

Once again, it’s all about helping others.

When mass shootings happen, like in Kansas City on Wednesday, Glick said he’s always watching and learning.

“I’m not thinking about dying,” he said. “I’m thinking about living. I’m thinking about how everyone can stay safe. Is that a risk that’s part of that job and that role? Of course.”

Glick will work alongside his field-training officer, until she determines he’s reached proficiency to be on his own. He is required to train for a certain number of hours, and the training requirements are the same for becoming a full-time officer.

There’s no age requirement to become a part time police officer. To be a full-time officer in New York State, the age cutoff is 35.