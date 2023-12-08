Local fencer competing in Japan, aiming for Paris 2024 Olympics

Local fencer has eye on OlympicsUpdates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local fencer who has his eye on the Olympic games in Paris next summer is currently competing in Tokoname, Japan.

James Bourtis has been fencing with the Rochester Fencing Club since he was seven. He’s been all over the world this past year — including Paris, Shanghai and Cairo.

Bourtis is currently in Japan with his brother Evan, a digital writer here at News10nNBC. He is competing Friday, and News10NBC just learned he has made it past the first two rounds. News10NBC asked him what it means to be competing at this level.

“I do feel fortuned. There’s a lot of people at every single tournament, and people who are really willing to put everything on the line to make the Olympic team,” he says.

Bourtis isn’t the first successful fencer out of the Rochester Fencing Club. Sisters Iris and Felicia Zimmerman competed in the 2000 Olympic games and now own the club.