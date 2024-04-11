Local fire departments hold recruitment events this weekend

Push on this weekend to recruit volunteer firefighters

The push is on to recruit more volunteer firefighters. Almost every department in our region needs to boost its ranks.

Even if your town has paid firefighters, the departments still rely on volunteers and the number of people willing to give their time and effort has decreased dramatically over the last several years.

“I think we all know that volunteering in general has certainly declined over the last several years,” says Glen Moorhouse, chief of the West Webster Fire Department.

The state has tried a few things in the past to lure in new recruits. “10% tax reduction in their property tax from the county, and then each additional municipality has a taxing authority which would have had to approve it. Some did, some didn’t. Most did, which allowed a little less burden on the volunteer,” explains Rich Tantalo, chief of the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department.

The initiative didn’t bring in swarms of volunteers though, so now the focus is on recruiting young people. “Not all young people can move to certain communities and afford to buy a home, so we rely on the younger crowd who want to get into perhaps a career fire position. it’s a great stepping stone,” says Chief Moorhouse.

The firehouse was also a place for camaraderie for Anthony Romeo when he first moved to West Webster, “there aren’t many places where you can just walk in, get a big greeting and immediately feel like family — and then, oh by the way, we get on these big fire trucks, we drive around and do some adrenaline pumping stuff,” he tells News10NBC.

Fire houses across the region will be open this weekend for anyone who might be interested in learning more. All the training and equipment is free of charge. Your biggest investment is the time, but even with zero experience, the departments say they can get you to become a certified EMT or firefighter within a year.