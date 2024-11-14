Local firefighter of over 30 years dies after battle with ALS

CHILI, N.Y. — A firefighter who spent over 30 years volunteering in Monroe County has died after a battle with ALS.

The Chili Fire Department, where he volunteered for over 20 years, made the announcement on Facebook. The department says that Michael Saporito Sr., known as Zippy, responded to 2,600 fires or other incidents. He spent almost 8,000 hours volunteering.

Chili Deputy Fire Chief Michael Lopez released this statement:

“It is with deep sadness that the Chili Fire Department announces the passing of a beloved member, Michael Saporito Sr., affectionately known as Zippy, after a brave battle with ALS.”

“Zippy dedicated over 30 years to volunteering as a firefighter in Monroe County, with more than 20 of those years spent with Chili. During his time with the CFD, he was a steadfast and selfless member, responding to nearly 2,600 incidents and contributing almost 8,000 recorded hours of volunteer service. His impact on our department and community was nothing short of extraordinary.”

“We ask that you keep the Saporito family, as well as Zippy’s friends and fellow firefighters, in your thoughts and prayers as we all mourn his loss.”