Local firefighters conquer building stair climb to raise funds for lung health

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Six firefighters from the Gates Fire Department participated in the Fight for Air Stair Climb on Saturday morning to support the American Lung Association.

The team climbed to the 36th floor of the M&T Bank Building in downtown Buffalo while wearing full gear.

As a team, they raised a total of $1,100, which will help fund lung health research, education, and advocacy.

