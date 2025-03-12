Local food banks, pantries react to USDA funding cuts

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foodlink, the only food bank serving a ten-county area, is expressing concerns over future funding cuts that could affect their efforts to feed hungry New Yorkers.

Mark Dwyer, Foodlink’s Director of Marketing and Communications, explained, “We exist as a food bank to support the entire network of the emergency food system. There’s hundreds of food pantries, meal programs that rely on us to get a steady supply of food all year long.”

Foodlink is not facing an immediate impact, but anticipates challenges in the future. The New York Food for New York Families program, funded through the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, provided about $700,000 to Foodlink to purchase locally grown produce. This funding is secure through June 2025, but future grants may be disrupted.

Foodlink hopes to secure increased state funding, citing the Nourish New York program as a successful initiative supporting farmers and families during COVID-19.

The Brighton Food Cupboard is one of the many food pantries supplied by Foodlink. The cupboard feeds more than 350 families monthly. Deb Rosen shared, “We fear what could happen for those families if this source of nutritious food is eliminated from what we are able to provide to the community.”

The Brighton Food Cupboard provides not only dry and canned goods but also fresh produce and cooking essentials like vegetables, citrus and fresh fruit. Rosen emphasized the importance of these items, saying they are what make a kitchen.

Rosen is uncertain about the future, stating, “There’s only so much that people can really do to make up for the very, very significant losses experienced through the federal cuts.”

Without Foodlink’s support, Brighton Food Cupboard may need to rely more on community assistance, resulting in a lack of the fresh goods they pride themselves on.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.