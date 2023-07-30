Local Girl Scouts earn fly fishing badge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some local Girl Scouts earned a new badge on Saturday, and they’re the first Girl Scout troupe in New York State to get it. The badge is called Stream Girls, and it’s for fly fishing.

Lindsay Agness, Vice President Trout Unlimited & Girl Scouts USA said,

“They’ve done surveys about girls being outdoors and learning a new sport like fly fishing, it’s very relaxing, it’s something they can do with their girlfriends.”

The Scouts have done months of work to earn the badge. Some of the work the girls have done since January includes learning to tie flies, casting practice, and studying the bugs found in Honeoye Creek.



