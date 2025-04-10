Local golf legend honored at Durand Eastman Golf Course Thursday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Monroe County honored local golf legend Jim Carlucci Thursday at Durand Eastman Golf Course.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello unveiled a new sign at the course with Jim Carlucci’s name on it that will go by the course’s entrance. They have also renamed the entrance “Jim Carlucci Drive,” in his honor.

Jim Carlucci died in May of 2024 from cancer and is the only golfer to win club championships at each of the three county golf courses.

Andrea Carlucci, Jim Carlucci’s wife, said this tribute has “great significance,” saying he felt “most at peace among the fairways and the greens” and that he would be humbled by this tribute.

“I’m overcome with emotion at this honor you’ve bestowed on my beautiful husband,” said Andrea Carlucci.

Jim Carlucci won championships at Durand-Eastman in 2007, 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021, winning the last three while battling cancer.