Local group comes together to focus on poverty in NY and offer solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul delivered New York’s 2023 State of the State address this week. On Saturday, a local group delivered their own State of the State.

The “New York State Poor People’s Campaign” came together on Saturday to shed light on the human impact of poverty in New York and to offer solutions.

“We live in one of the richest states in the history of this world. There’s an abundance that’s not being used. We are instead, using the lie of scarcity to divide people and we are here to break the lie and come together and move forward together,” said Becca Forsyth Coordinator of Eastern Southern Tier Poor People’s Campaign of NY.

The “People’s Campaign” says that even though New York ranks first in the nation for “extreme wealth,” almost half of New Yorkers struggle to meet basic needs.