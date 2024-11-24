Local hardware store puts employees first, closes doors on Black Friday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Thanksgiving and Black Friday approach, many stores are gearing up for big sales. However, Mayer Paint and Hardware is taking a different route by closing its doors on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The local store is prioritizing employee well-being over the holiday rush. The decision reflects a desire to give employees more time with their families and acknowledges the growing trend of online shopping over in-person visits.

Dennis McCarthy, Vice President of Mayer Paint and Hardware, explains, “Obviously, you know, we’re not a big box store, although I think we’re a superstore on a city block. I think for, you know, small to mid-sized retailers like us, you know, it’s something to consider. And, you know, in some senses, you’re never going to beat the big stores. So you kind of have to draw your lines and pick your battles. And like I said, you know, be extra conscious of how we can help our employees. We know we’re a better place to work, but how can we really seal the deal for them, you know, and give them something they’ll be happy about this holiday season?”

The decision also comes as the store has noticed a decline in Black Friday shoppers over the past decade, especially after COVID-19.

