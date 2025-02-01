Local high school students participate in hands-on surgery simulation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR School of Medicine hosted a hands-on surgery simulation for local high school students.

Twenty to thirty students from underrepresented backgrounds practiced simulated joint replacement surgery, bone fracture repair, and more taught by orthopaedic surgeons from URMC’s Department of Orthopaedics.

The University of Rochester’s Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP) works to nurture talent and diversity in healthcare professions. The state-funded program provides high school students with hands-on learning experiences alongside physicians, researchers, and educators.