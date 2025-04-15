Local high schoolers to explore HBCUs during spring break trip

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Twenty-six Rochester high school students embarked on an exciting trip this spring break to visit historically Black colleges and universities.

The students left at 7 a.m. from the Frederick Douglass R-Center on South Avenue.

This trip is part of Rochester’s Summer of Opportunity Program, which aims to give students a chance to explore all their options.

