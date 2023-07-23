Local hip hop artist receives award, Rochester celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Celebrations of 50 years of hip hop have been happening across the country, and the Blue Cross Arena got in on the celebration Saturday night.

The “Masters of the Mic” concert took center stage. A local gospel hip hop artist, Michael Peace, was presented with a Hip Hop Hero Award at the concert.

News10NBC caught up with Erick Sermon from EPMD about hip hop’s legacy 50 years later.

“It changed the culture of people coming together and being able to be in one room and vibe to one type of music,” says Sermon. “And hip hop did that. No other genre did that at this magnitude like hip hop did.”

Iconic, old-school hip hop performers also took the stage, including Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick.