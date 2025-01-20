Local influencers weigh in on debate over fate of TikTok

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — TikTok is back up and running after a temporary shutdown on Saturday night. The app had initially informed users that a U.S. law banning it was in effect, but it is now up and running as President-elect Donald Trump works to reinstate it.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski reports on the latest developments and reactions from local influencers.

Users of the popular app saw a message stating, “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the US.” This follows Trump’s promise to extend the ban deadline by 90 days, contingent on the Chinese-owned app selling to an American company.

Vitus Spehar, creator of UnderTheDeskNews, a TikTok-based national news show with over 3 million followers, worries about how banning TikTok would impact small businesses.

“This piece of legislation was couched into a must-pass humanitarian aid package,” Spehar said. “It presents an apocalypse for economics.”

Spehar said many small businesses use the app to promote themselves.

“When we look at how many users are on this platform, 7 million small businesses generating $24 billion in GDP for the American people, like this is a huge deal to have never been debated by any of our lawmakers, and to have been just sort of slid into this humanitarian package,” Spehar said.

Local boutique shop Sweet Poison Cupcake, owned by Tempest Paige Hanson, relies on TikTok for promotion. Hanson shared, “TikTok changed my entire life. It really helped my business when we were able to reopen.”

“After COVID lockdowns, people were traveling to come shop at my store because they saw me on TikTok. I actually found my husband on TikTok. So TikTok has completely changed my life. Not just for my business, but my personal life as well,” Hanson said.

House of Guitars owner Armand Schaubroeck said he prefers TikTok to be owned by an American company.

“As long as it’s available, no matter who owns it we’ll use it,” Schaubroeck said.

The app may face the risk of a U.S. ban again if it does not find an American buyer by the end of the 90-day extension.

