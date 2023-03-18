Local Irish pub hosts it’s last St. Patrick’s Day celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Celebrations were in high gear around the city this Saint Patrick’s Day!

News10NBC stopped by a Rochester staple: McGinnity’s restaurant and party house on West Ridge Road.

It’s a bittersweet day – this could be the last Saint Patrick’s Day at the Irish pub. McGinnity’s first opened it’s doors back in September 1975.

After 48 years, the owners have decided to sell it.

“If these walls could talk, there’d be story after story,” says Maggie McGinnity.

The pub kicked things off with traditional Irish food at 10 a.m. on Friday.