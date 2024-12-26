Local Jamaican restaurant shows gratitude to supportive community with free food giveaway

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Island Buzz Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street embraced the spirit of giving this holiday season by providing free food to the community on Christmas day.

Chef Bruce Stewart, the owner, wants to give back to the customers who support him throughout the year.

“As what I say, return to all to Rochester for all the support for over the years, and it’s a blessing being here,” Stewart said.

He added, “Rochester is like a part of my family too.”

Island Buzz is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.