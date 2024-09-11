Local karate athlete has eyes set on world championship in Portugal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Krissy Dillard, a 9-year-old local karate athlete, is aiming to compete in the world championship in Portugal at the end of October.

Dilliard has been competing in karate for three years. Last year, she made the national team and won a bronze medal in a junior world championship. She spoke to News10NBC about her journey and her vision for the future. She even did a karate demonstration on the Skydeck on the News10NBC studio.

Krissy’s family has set up a GoFundMe for her travel and competition fees for the world championship, asking people to support Rochester’s own “Karate Kid”.