Local kids explore engineering through event hosted by L3Harris

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week marks National Engineering Week, and L3Harris, a tech company and defense contractor, is ensuring kids are aware of the exciting world of engineering.

L3Harris hosted engineering challenges for children at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC). The event aimed to inspire young minds to consider careers in engineering.

“We see that when kids get involved in engineering early, it kind of feeds their natural curiosity at a young age,” said Carolyn Cossavella, the general manager of Exquisite Imaging Systems at L3Harris. “Hopefully, as that happens, they start to build a little more of a propensity to go into the STEM field.”

During the event, kids built structures out of LEGOs and tested their durability on a shaking table. Interestingly, L3Harris uses a similar method to test the durability of its space satellites.

