Local law enforcement gathered Friday for Torch Run for the Special Olympics

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local law enforcement members carried the flame of hope Friday in support of the Special Olympics.

The Torch Run, which is just over three miles, began at Cobbs Hill Park and ended at Parcel 5.

The event is all about unity, bringing together Special Olympics athletes and law enforcers.

The Special Summer Games will be held at Ithaca College on June 20 and 21 for the fourth year. More than 1,200 athletes and coaches across the state will be in the area to compete in various sports such as basketball, bowling, powerlifting, swimming, track & field, tennis and volleyball.

To learn more about the Olympics, click here.