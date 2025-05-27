Local law enforcement honored during 23rd annual Law Luncheon

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Rotary recognized local law enforcement for the work they do at the 23rd annual Law Day Luncheon.

Rochester Police Officer Don Wasser received the “Henry H. Jensen Memorial Award,” as he offered to donate his kidney to a retired RPD lieutenant’s son.

He was nominated for the award by his colleagues in RPD’s Tactical Unit and SWAT Team.

“The tactical unit and the SWAT team, those guys are – I’ll never feel like I can do enough for them,” said Wasser. “And knowing that they thought me worthy enough to put me in for this is an incredible thing to me.”

Although the lieutenant’s son was matched with a kidney from another donor, but Wasser hopes to donate to someone in the future.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Raymond Gagnier was also recognized with the Above and Beyond Service Award for leading new policy and equipment changes at the Monroe County Jail, such as changes in booking and data processing platforms.

“I started old. I was 42. I never planned on being here this long, but I just love putting the uniform on. It’s great. Well past how long I wanted to be here, but I can’t hang it up yet,” said Gagnier.

Former RPD Executive Deputy Chief and honorary Rochester Rotarian Henry Jensen before his passing designated that an award be presented annually to one of RPD’s “unsung heroes,” who take part in community service and civic relations.