Local law firm to offer scholarship to high school students with epilepsy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local high school seniors with epilepsy have a chance to ease their college expenses through the Stephen A. Segar Epilepsy Scholarship. This scholarship is named after Stephen A. Segar, who co-leads the law firm Segar and Sciortino.

The scholarship is awarded annually to three high school seniors with epilepsy who plan to attend a four-year college. Stephen Segar, who has lived with epilepsy for over 30 years, said past recipients have expressed gratitude for the recognition of their challenges.

“Maybe not the money, per se, I think that’s way down the list, but just the recognition that, hey, look we’ve had quite a challenge here, quite a hurdle to get over and thank you for thinking about us, thank you for giving us support, maybe more emotionally and the recognition of all that we’ve had to go through,” Segar said.

Applications for the scholarship are due by April 30. Winners of the scholarship will each receive $3,500.

In order to apply, students must complete the following:

Complete and submit an essay and this application, which includes a signature from their treating doctor.

Submit a copy of their most-current high school transcript (can be “unofficial”)

Submit a letter of recommendation from a high school teacher or counselor

Submit a college application, acceptance letter, or confirmation of enrollment.

To learn more about the scholarship, click here.

