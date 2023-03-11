Local LGBTQ+ activist Michael Gamilla dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local LGBTQ+ activist Michael Gamilla has died. He was the Director of Rochester’s Image Out Film Festival where he volunteered for two decades.

He is known for bringing international recognition to the festival, as well as being a prominent voice in the LGBTQ+ community.

Gamilla passed away on Thursday but News10NBC just learned of his death Saturday morning.

We interviewed him on Rochester in Focus last summer ahead of the pride parade here he served as Grand Marshal.