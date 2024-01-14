Local Methodist church hosts its first same-sex marriage

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Asbury First United Methodist Church hosted its first same-sex marriage Saturday.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Cady of Asbury has been outspoken about the church’s split over bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ ordination. Under Cady’s twelve years of leadership at Asbury, he and his congregation have opened the church’s doors to all people.

Cady predicts that the denomination will change it’s position on this issue, this spring.

“I think the domination will change this, this spring,” says Cady. “We believe it is the faithful response to who God is calling us to be,”

Cady says that Methodist Church has struggled with this issue for 50 years.