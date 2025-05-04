Local Montessori school brings Kentucky Derby excitement to annual gala fundraiser
WEBSTER, N.Y. – The Webster Montessori School hosted its Shine Bright Gala with a Kentucky Derby twist on Saturday.
The event captured the essence of Churchill Downs with a live broadcast of the race, Southern-inspired food, and handcrafted bourbon.
The gala aimed to raise money for the school.
Webster Montessori recently completed a new 5,000-square-foot expansion.
