Local Montessori school brings Kentucky Derby excitement to annual gala fundraiser

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The Webster Montessori School hosted its Shine Bright Gala with a Kentucky Derby twist on Saturday.

The event captured the essence of Churchill Downs with a live broadcast of the race, Southern-inspired food, and handcrafted bourbon.

The gala aimed to raise money for the school.

Webster Montessori recently completed a new 5,000-square-foot expansion.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI