Local music venue nominated for ‘Outdoor Venue of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CMAC venue in Canandaigua announced they have been nominated for the “Outdoor Venue of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Nominees are picked by voting members of the ACM.

Other nominees on the list include BankNH Pavilion in New Hampshire, Saint Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida, The Wharf Amphitheater in Alabama and the Whitewater Amphitheater in Texas.

The ACM Awards were first held in 1966 honoring the industry’s accomplishments during the previous year.

The award ceremony will stream on May 8 on Prime Video.