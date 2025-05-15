Local musicians and artists showcase work at Evening Out with the Arts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local musicians, artists, and dancers got to showcase their talent at the Harro East Ballroom in Rochester on Wednesday night.

The Evening Out with the Arts, a sold-out show, featured 11 varied art forms from painting to ballet.

“We know that the arts are critical, and we also know that funding for the arts is already a challenge,” said Simeon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation. “These days it’s even more challenged. And so as a community foundation, where the largest philanthropic entity in town. Our job is to make sure that we sustain the best of Rochester. And we know that an event like this gives us a chance to support the arts, which are the best of Rochester.”

This is the second year of the event and organizers say it is planned to continue for years to come.

