Local musicians head to France for commemoration of Operation Dragoon

MACEDON, N.Y. — Local musicians from the Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Dragoon in France.

Operation Dragoon was supposed to happen at the same time as the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 but was delayed close to two months later.

The group of musicians left on Sunday morning from Macedon, where they practice. We caught up with them as they were leaving for France. One musician tells us she is pretty excited.

“We get to perform at the Citadel in France and see a lot of the sites in San Tropez,” said Ashley Chapin.

The musicians also say it is an honor to be a part of France’s Liberation Day.