Local NBA player Thomas Bryant will hold basketball clinic at YMCA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — NBA player Thomas Bryant is coming back to his hometown of Rochester to mentor kids at a basketball clinic in his name.

Bryant, who plays for the Miami Heat, has partnered with the YMCA to host the Thomas Bryant Camp. He will teach kids the fundamentals of basketball, including shooting and passing.

“For me, to come back and do this in the town that I’m from, it’s a blessing to me,” Bryant said.

The camp is free for kids in the third to 12th grade. The YMCA’s basketball camp starts on Aug. 21. Any youth enrolled in camp will be taught by Bryant on Aug. 24 through 25. You can learn how to sign up here.