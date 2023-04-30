Local nonprofit announces new transitional housing progam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Family Promise of Greater Rochester is announcing the launch of a transitional housing program that would provide assistance to families at risk of, or already experiencing homelessness.

Opening its doors in Rochester in 2004 as a shelter program, Family Promise Executive Director Kim Hunt-Uzelach says purchasing a building to provide transitional housing has always been in the organization’s DNA.

“For families moving out of the shelter program, they can be moved into this transitional housing program, which we are thinking will be up to two years. Rents will be below market value,” Hunt-Uzelach said.

Reasons why family promise manager of program services Lyanette Rivera said she is looking forward to doing more for families once they leave the shelter.

“Even if we keep them for an extended period of time in the shelter, they still have many things they need to work on before they are completely self-sufficient and not have to depend on a lot of systems within the community,” Rivera said.

The transitional housing program will take 50% of the rent paid by tenants, and put it into an account for families when they move out.

During that time, Rivera said family promise will be with them every step of the way, providing financial literacy programs and other services.

“Specifically, we are really hoping to help families better their financial situations, work on their credit, so they can maybe work on home ownership towards the end of this two year program that they will be entering into,” Rivera said.