Local nonprofit helping with Sudan refugee crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nonprofit announced their plan to respond to the Sudan refugee crisis.

Water for South Sudan — a Rochester based nonprofit — was approached by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to act as the water, sanitation, and hygiene responder for a refugee camp for Sudanese refugees.

Water for South Sudan tells News10NBC their team left on June 10 for the Wedwiel Refugee Camp in South Sudan to help. The team got to work and drilled a new well for water access in two days. Officials say the new well and solar pump are vital in storing and distributing water to the camp — aiding more that 5,000 Sudanese refugees.

Water wells provide clean drinking water — helping families and communities to thrive with access to safe and clean water flows. The nonprofit explains that access to water, sanitation, and hygiene is a human right. They have more information about why it matters on their website.

Further plans for the team include a raised water tower, underground piping to connect multiple water kiosks, and constructing a toilet facility.

Refugees will be able to use the water system for clean drinking water, showers, toilets, and water taps.

To donate or learn more, click here.