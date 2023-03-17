Local nonprofit helps families who cannot return home after Otis St. warehouse fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Several families who live in the area of the Otis Street warehouse fire in Rochester still can’t return to their homes due to extreme smoke and water damage.

News10NBC talked to a local non-profit that’s making sure these families are being taken care of. That organization is Cameron Community Ministries. They have been helping these families who have been living in hotels since the five-alarm fire leveled the warehouse Monday night.

As the investigation continues on what started the massive fire on Otis Street in the city, 22 people living near the warehouse are still waiting to find out when they can go home again. In the meantime, Cameron Community Ministries have been helping five families on an “emergency basis,” providing them with donated items such as personal hygiene products, clothes, baby formula and diapers.

Executive Director Olivia Kassoum-Amadou says Cameron is also proving each family two-week’s worth of microwavable food. She explains why this available resource is so important.

“Of course you know if you’ve ever been displaced then you might know or could imagine anyway what it would be like to lose everything you have or not be able to access the items that you have that you’re used to at home, and so Cameron is here,” said Kassoum-Amadou. “An integral part of the community to advocate for basic needs and to also meet the basic needs of our community.”

She went on to say because this is an “emergency” for these families Cameron will continue to work with them until they are able to return home or move into a new place. We also reached out to Rochester Fire who also tells News10NBC it’s too early to tell when they can return.