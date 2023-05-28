Local officials host safety demonstrations over Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Memorial Day weekend is a time when many New Yorkers are heading to the lake, making boating safety a top priority.

Lieutenant Lucas Faulkner with Rochester’s Engine 19 Marine 1 Fire Department said that common sense responses to dangerous situations will help out the most over the holiday weekend.

“Wear life jackets is a huge one, and also call 911, or use your Marine One radio on Channel 16 and call for help. Because there are assets on the water that are able to help you, whether it’s us fighting fires or emergency medical response or you see that something law enforcement needs to get involved with,” Faulkner said.

Partnering with Rochester Auxiliary and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Officer Matthew Riesberg with the U.S. Coast Guard said that promoting safe boating saves lives.

“Our biggest piece, the Coast Guard recommends that everyone wears a life jacket on the boat, and have a plan. Communicate that plan to your loved ones, and know where you heading,” Riesberg said.

Especially when it comes to young children.

“The State and Federal government requires children under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket while on a vessel. The biggest piece is that every child and adult wears the appropriately sized life jacket. If it’s under 90 pounds, they wear a child under 90 pounds life jacket,” Riesberg said.

Officer Riesberg said boating safety goes beyond Memorial Day weekend and encourages New Yorkers on the water to double check their equipment, and use online tools to make boating safer for everyone.

“We do safety inspections out on the water, but we courage everyone to reach out to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Office Auxiliary via their Facebook, and get a free vessel exam from them,” Riesberg said.