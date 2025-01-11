Local organization helps to make prom and wedding dreams come true

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local organization, Fairy Godmothers of Rochester, is helping make dreams come true for young ladies one dress at a time.

The boutique at the Marketplace Mall was bustling with activity during its biggest dress drive of the year, preparing local girls for prom and helping brides find their perfect gowns. The boutique showcased a vast selection of dresses, many of which were donated by community members.

Every year Fairy Godmothers dresses nearly 500 girls for prom, offering dresses for just five dollars, which the girls get to keep. Fairy Godmothers partners with over 200 high schools and programs in Western New York to ensure that every young woman can go to prom in her dream dress without financial barriers.

Co-director Ami Salzman expressed her excitement about the impact they are making.

“To be able to get the experience of getting to know them, meeting them where they are and lifting them, make them feel beautiful, strong, empowered, and loved,” Salzman said. “When she got the dress of her dreams, we all hear about it, we all start making noise around her, and there’s applause and often tears and lots of hugs. So, it’s a beautiful space and a beautiful time.”

The organization boasts over 100 volunteers, a number that continues to grow. Salzman said they have been visiting schools to meet the girls face-to-face, fostering connections and making them feel more comfortable.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.