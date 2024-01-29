Local organization raises money to research rare cancer

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – BE uninTIMidated held its 10th annual Casino Night Fundraiser. The money benefits research for appendix cancer. A rare disease that that affects just onr or two people per million every year. The organization was created in memory of Tim Wesley, of Penifield, who wasn diagnosed with appendix cancer in 2012 and died from the disease in 2018.

The biggest part of the organization and the challenge they face is creating awareness of the disease and the signs and symptoms.

Since the organization formed 12 years ago, it has raised more than $600,000n and helped 24 families.

You can learn more here.