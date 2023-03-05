Local organizations came together for inclusion festival at Nazareth College

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Golisano Foundation, Special Olympics, Best Buddies, and more local organizations teamed up to host the second ever “festival of inclusion” today. The free festival was at the Golisano Training Center on Nazareth College’s campus.

More than 50 organizations were there to tell families and community members about the services they provide to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“There’s a place for everyone in our community,” says director of communications for Best Buddies, Lindsay Jewett. “And there’s places for them to get resources at. And there’s a way for them to be included in our community – whether they see them everyday or they see it once a week or whatever it might be. A lot of times families are siloed – they don’t have access to a lot of information they need or services they may need and we’re hoping that we can offer that to them.”

The festival also featured music and games.