ROC Paper Straws co-owner speaks about impact of Trump policy on her business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump reversed another Biden-era decision this week, allowing the use of plastic straws again in federal buildings.
A local company, ROC Paper Straws, makes environmentally friendly straws and co-owner Karrie Laughton says the president’s words may hurt her business.
“It sends out this broad message that all paper straws are bad, which is just a lie,” Laughton said.
Laughton also expressed concern about the impact on American manufacturing.
“Everyone’s talking about bringing manufacturing back to the USA. We are a manufacturing company in the USA and this is directly hurting our business,” she said.
ROC Paper Straws is the only woman-owned paper straw manufacturer in the U.S.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.