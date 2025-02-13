ROC Paper Straws co-owner speaks about impact of Trump policy on her business

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump reversed another Biden-era decision this week, allowing the use of plastic straws again in federal buildings.

A local company, ROC Paper Straws, makes environmentally friendly straws and co-owner Karrie Laughton says the president’s words may hurt her business.

“It sends out this broad message that all paper straws are bad, which is just a lie,” Laughton said.

Laughton also expressed concern about the impact on American manufacturing.

“Everyone’s talking about bringing manufacturing back to the USA. We are a manufacturing company in the USA and this is directly hurting our business,” she said.

ROC Paper Straws is the only woman-owned paper straw manufacturer in the U.S.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.