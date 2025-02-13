ROC Paper Straws co-owner speaks about impact of Trump policy on her business

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump reversed another Biden-era decision this week, allowing the use of plastic straws again in federal buildings.

A local company, ROC Paper Straws, makes environmentally friendly straws and co-owner Karrie Laughton says the president’s words may hurt her business.

“It sends out this broad message that all paper straws are bad, which is just a lie,” Laughton said.

Laughton also expressed concern about the impact on American manufacturing.

“Everyone’s talking about bringing manufacturing back to the USA. We are a manufacturing company in the USA and this is directly hurting our business,” she said.

ROC Paper Straws is the only woman-owned paper straw manufacturer in the U.S.

