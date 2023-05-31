Local pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching child pleads guilty
WEBSTER, N.Y. – A local pediatrician has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.Dr. Adam Weis appeared in Webster Town Court on Wednesday.According to court documents, on or about November 2022, Dr. Weis inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl at a private residence.He was practicing at Wolcott Pediatrics until recently, but it looks like he has been taken off the website.As part of a plea deal, he will surrender his medical license and be on probation for three years. He’s due back in court in August.News10NBC is in court and will provide updates.