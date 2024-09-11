Local politicians react to presidential debate

WASHINGTON — Local politicians are reacting to Tuesday night’s fiery presidential debate in Philadelphia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The debate touched on key issues including inflation, border security, abortion, international trade, and foreign policy toward Israel and Ukraine. Monroe County Democratic County Legislator Rachel Barnhart congratulated Harris on the debate, saying the contrast between her and her opponent was huge.

Kamala Harris did a beautiful job this evening.

I’m inspired.

I believe in her.

The contrast was huge.

The stakes are tremendously high.

She won tonight hands down.

I have high hopes she’ll win in November.

Let’s go. — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) September 11, 2024

Republican Congressional Rep. Claudia Tenney — who represents several local counties including Ontario, Livingston, Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, and Yates — said Trump had another knockout debate. She said Trump’s performance on Tuesday was even better than his debate against Biden in June.

President Trump had another knockout debate tonight!



Harris’s campaign has officially fallen out of the coconut tree. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 11, 2024

🕰️ Start the clock!



Kamala’s boss Joe Biden dropped out of the race 28 days after President Trump crushed him in the debate.



Trump’s performance tonight was even better!



Will Kamala’s campaign last longer than her boss? — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 11, 2024

Patrick Reilly, chair of the Monroe County Republican Party, criticized the ABC moderators for being biased, saying they favored Harris.

The ABC moderators have now made themselves the story with their one sided obvious bias. And because of it they lost. — Patrick Reilly (@PatrickReillyNY) September 11, 2024

After the debate, Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to claim he won. He shared screenshots of polls and said Harris wants to debate again because she lost.

“I thought that was my best debate ever, especially since it was three-on-one,” Trump wrote.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden congratulated the vice president on social media site X, saying: “America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back.”