Local priest who met Pope Francis reflects on his ‘gentle, fatherly presence’ as world mourns his passing

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pope Francis touched the lives of countless people around the globe, including a local priest who had the opportunity to meet him twice.

Father Aaron Kelly recalled his meeting with Pope Francis, saying, “It was right when Pope Francis’ health was starting to take a turn. And I remember him coming up to shake our hands very out of breath and still that gentle, fatherly presence, saying hello.”

Father Kelly also shared a memorable moment with the Pope.

“I would sing the opening part, and then Pope Francis would respond. So there’s this great picture of the two of us kind of going back and forth where I would start and he would finish,” said Kelly.

Reflecting on the Pope’s passing, Kelly said, “Watching the news, watching social media today is just a moment of great unity in the church. There’s so much division everywhere, but yet everyone can unite around praying for the soul of Pope Francis.”

On Tuesday, the College of Cardinals will meet to determine the date and details of the Pope’s funeral. President Donald Trump plans to attend.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.