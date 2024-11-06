Local professor comments on takeaways from Trump’s victory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Donald Trump will take a second presidential term after defeating Kamala Harris in key battleground states. He will become the 47th president.

Dr. Sebastien Lazardeux, chair of political science and legal studies at St. John Fisher University, joined News10NBC live in the studio after Trump’s victory. He spoke about how economic issues played a role in the vote, what could happen with Trump’s legal troubles, and whether anything in the election surprised him. Hear from Dr. Lazardeux in this story.