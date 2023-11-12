Local pub hosts musical fundraiser for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The “Ancient Order of Hibernians” hosted Guitars for Heroes Saturday — a special Veteran’s Day fundraiser, perfect for music lovers.

Multiple bands played at Johnny’s Irish Pub on Culver Road. All proceeds will go to veterans in need.

News10NBC spoke to the event producer about the importance of events like these.

“We all know when they come back, it’s not always the most pleasant way to come back. There’s a lot of complications. There’s a lot of readjustments. And to have an organization like the Veterans Outreach Center here in Rochester, you see very clearly how the families of our veterans the the veterans themselves benefit from these programs,” says event producer Patrick Miller.

This is an annual event that was only disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.