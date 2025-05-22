Local reaction to killing of 2 staff members of the Israeli Embassy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local officials are reacting after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum.

Police say the suspect yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested. President Donald Trump said on social media that the killings are based on antisemitism and must end now.

Rep. Claudia Tenney said she’s heartbroken by the antisemitic violence and said leaders must take immediate action to protect Jewish people in the nation’s capital.

Senator Chuck Schumer said he’s sickened by the shooting, describing it as another horrific instance of antisemitism, which is all too rampant.

News10NBC has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Police to see if there’s a plan to increase security outside local Jewish events, such as services at synagogues. Brighton has a large Jewish population and police stepped up security at synagogues last fall as a precaution for the high holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.