Local refugee resettlement group leader speaks about potential impact of Trump’s executive orders

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration during his first day back in office have sparked concern among a refugee and immigrant advocacy group in Rochester.

News10NBC spoke with Berka Mou, a leader at a local refugee resettlement service. As Trump returns to the Oval Office, he has enacted strict limitations on immigration and refugees, including a four-month suspension on refugee settlement.

“The invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home,” Trump said.

Berka Mou, who immigrated from Morocco 35 years ago, is a language teacher at Spencerport High School. He also assists those seeking safety in the U.S. and expresses his worries about the impact of these policies.

“It’s scaring people,” Mou said. “Since maybe October or even November, people have been coming in droves to fill out applications for green cards. Refugees and asylum seekers are asking for help to get their cases taken care of before this new administration takes over.”

Mou is particularly concerned about the potential impact on refugees’ lives. “If all the people who applied for green cards might not get it, if he stops delivering green cards, there are going to be refugees. And once that status ends, they might be deported,” he said.

Another Executive Order targets the elimination of Birthright Citizenship under the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S.

“A family just had a baby. They’re going to deport everybody and leave the baby here. What sense does it make?” Mou said. “She’s a month old. How do you leave that girl here and then send the rest of the family?”

The impact of these policies is already being felt. Reuters reports that over 1,600 Afghans cleared by the U.S., including minors and family members of active-duty military, are experiencing flight cancellations.

News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County GOP Chair for comment but has not yet received a response.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.