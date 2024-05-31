Local representatives offer starkly different takes on Trump verdict

Reaction to former President Trump’s guilty verdict Thursday — on 34 counts of falsifying business records — is coming from all ends of the political spectrum.

Rep. Claudia Tenney said she considers the trial and verdict to be election interference.

Tenney — a Republican who represents the 24th District, which includes Ontario, Livingston, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Genesee and Wyoming counties as well as parts of others — issued the following statement:

“This trial was never about the rule of law, it was a shameless attempt to silence President Trump. Biden is engaging in clear election interference against his opponent who is beating him in the polls. As a member of the New York Bar and daughter of a New York State Supreme Court Justice, I am appalled by the unethical politically motivated antics of Judge Merchan. He imposed unnecessary and unconstitutional gag orders on President Trump, effectively silencing him and hindering his ability to campaign freely. Judge Merchan engaged in obvious and unethical bias in a rush to get a guilty verdict, not to ensure justice under the law. Our country was founded on the principle of blind justice, but the Left has weaponized our legal system, trampling this core principle of our nation. This alarming abuse of power underscores a deeply troubling reality: we have a politicized, two-tiered system of justice in America.”

Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle — whose 25th District includes Monroe County and part of Orleans County — had a different view, issuing the following statement:

“Today’s conviction of Donald Trump makes crystal clear a fundamental truth of our democracy: no one —not even a former President of the United States — is above the law.

“I am grateful to the jury of everyday Americans who demonstrated exactly how our justice system is intended to work. It is my hope this brings us closer to uniting our country and restoring America’s faith in truth, integrity, and accountability.”