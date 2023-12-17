Local restaurant owner brings holiday joy to area children

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Evangela Stanley, the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, coordinated an event to make Christmas brighter for local children.

She partnered with law enforcement to collect and distribute toys to more than 400 children on Saturday.

“I’m just so happy that God chose me for this mission. He knows my heart and the way I feel about kids and families and helping, that’s what it’s all about. I look at everyone as my extended family, so if everyone chooses instead of looking at everyone as a stranger or a neighbor, look at them as your extended family, then they’ll be more apt to try to help, said Stanley.