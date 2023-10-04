Local restaurants prep for early Bills game Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many of us are very excited for this Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game — including the owners of restaurants and bars around Monroe County.

Governor Kathy Hochul extended the deadline for them to apply for a special permit to serve alcohol as early as 8 a.m. Sunday because of the Bills game.

News10NBC spoke with both TC Hooligans in Greece and New York Beer Project in Victor, and both of them have some big plans for Sunday morning.

Hochul said Tuesday that she was directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits. Many local restaurants took advantage of it.

“We applied because we knew it’s going to be an exciting day for Buffalo and the fans,” says Michael Magliozzi, the general manager of TC Hooligans. “We’re going to be extremely busy. We have tons of giveaways and the restaurant is going to be busy, and we’re just excited to be able to share the experience with the Buffalo fans as we are too. And go Buffalo. Lets Go.”

Because restaurants are serving alcohol earlier, they also have to open earlier.

New York Beer Project in Victor is opening at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than usual.

“We’re going to get everybody pumped up, make sure that everyone’s kind of talking about all of the specials that we have. And we’ve also been talking about this for a while, too,” says Meghan Fellows, the general manager of New York Beer Project. “So everyone was expecting it to be an early morning. But it’ll be a more exciting morning just because we don’t usually get to watch football at 9:00 in the morning.”

Both restaurants have big plans for the day.

TC Hooligans, who usually doesn’t serve breakfast, will be putting their own spin on the early day.

“Sunday. 9 a.m. We got the permit. We’re going to serve you early,” says Frank Fazio with TC Hooligans. “Build your own mimosa bar, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast pizzas — forget the trip to London. Come here. Make a day of it. Hang with us. Giveaways, griddles, firepits — the whole nine.”

New York Beer Project is throwing a party with specialty cocktails and food.

“So we’re actually calling it our British Invasion Party. So we’ll have a Pimm’s Cup cocktail that’s English based. We’ll have a traditional English breakfast that will start serving at 9 a.m. We have a harvest beer flight that will have that will be offering that features all of our fall beers,” says Fellows.

The game is on the NFL Network and other streaming alternatives.